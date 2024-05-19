Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SPG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

