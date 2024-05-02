Certuity LLC Takes $277,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.51 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

