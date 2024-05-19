Gainplan LLC Sells 614 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gainplan LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,299. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

