Brown Advisory Inc. Has $40.24 Million Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,627 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $40,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 717,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Albany International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Albany International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AIN shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,995. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

