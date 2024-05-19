Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund comprises about 5.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 657.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.63. 38,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

