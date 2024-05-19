iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,264 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $294,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 682,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,254. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

