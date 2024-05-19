JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,544. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

