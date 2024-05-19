Gainplan LLC Acquires Shares of 233,000 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up approximately 4.8% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gainplan LLC owned 0.67% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. 9,729,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,062,027. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

