Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,094 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,346 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,578,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 204,464 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,156,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,753,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 38,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,615. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.