Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $75.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Rambus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RMBS

Rambus Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Rambus

RMBS stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $7,716,283. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rambus by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $84,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after buying an additional 616,670 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth $33,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after buying an additional 515,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.