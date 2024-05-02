Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Pinola acquired 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLOP stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Net Lease Office Properties has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.