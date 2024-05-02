Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $206,000 in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on QuinStreet from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

QuinStreet Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.89 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

