Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $62,000 Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $351.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.68. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

