Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 12,074 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 124,740 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

