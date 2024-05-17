CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.28.

NYSE:CRH opened at $82.88 on Monday. CRH has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.22.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

