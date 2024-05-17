Truist Financial Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $60.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $57.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

