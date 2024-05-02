US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans $0.17 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
UTRE opened at $48.29 on Thursday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
