US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans $0.17 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

UTRE opened at $48.29 on Thursday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

