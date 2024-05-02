Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUSB opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

About Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

