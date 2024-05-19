Raymond James Boosts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$22.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
DND has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.95%.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
