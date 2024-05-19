HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 105.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

