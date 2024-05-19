Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target at $45.36

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.36.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LI shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ LI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.10. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
