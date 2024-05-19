TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Cormark

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.33.

TSE T opened at C$22.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The stock has a market cap of C$33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.12 and a 12 month high of C$27.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.389 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

