RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLJ. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

RLJ stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 5.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,299,000 after purchasing an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,358,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,818,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,554,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,547,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

