Analyzing Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pinstripes and Dutch Bros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dutch Bros 0 3 6 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Pinstripes currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.78%. Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

This table compares Pinstripes and Dutch Bros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros $965.78 million 6.73 $1.72 million $0.18 203.90

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Volatility and Risk

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% Dutch Bros 1.21% 1.99% 0.67%

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Pinstripes on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

