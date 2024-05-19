Barclays Cuts Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $10.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Azul has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth $4,999,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Azul during the 3rd quarter worth $4,712,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Azul by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 88,286 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

