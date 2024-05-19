Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at TD Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $5,641,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 106.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

