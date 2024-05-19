Scotiabank Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.77.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.98 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.27.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7897465 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

