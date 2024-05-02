iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declares $0.15 Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $47.38.
About iShares USD Green Bond ETF
