iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declares $0.15 Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1541 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $47.38.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

