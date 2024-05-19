Brokerages Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Price Target at C$6.17

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOS. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

TSE:BOS opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.97. The firm has a market cap of C$157.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. Analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.27%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 25,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$145,000.00. 34.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

