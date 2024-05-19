i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

i3 Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITEEF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

