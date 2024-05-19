i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
i3 Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS ITEEF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
i3 Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.