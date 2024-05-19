SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $884.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.10. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

