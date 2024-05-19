Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Rises By 5.2%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance

CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Featured Stories

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, solar thermal, biomass, hydraulic, and storage renewable technology projects.

