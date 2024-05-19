Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Rises By 5.2%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Price Performance
CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $27.41.
About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.