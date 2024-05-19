TD Securities Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$8.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KPT
KP Tissue Price Performance
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$498.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.2500755 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -144.00%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KP Tissue
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.