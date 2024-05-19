TD Securities Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$8.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

KP Tissue Price Performance

KPT stock opened at C$8.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.81. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$8.11 and a 52-week high of C$10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$498.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.2500755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

