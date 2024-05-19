B. Riley Upgrades Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) to Strong-Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

RSVR opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. Reservoir Media has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $544.49 million, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Reservoir Media

In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 101,608 shares of company stock worth $728,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 968.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

