Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMC. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.35. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after acquiring an additional 191,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,611,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,859,000 after purchasing an additional 160,228 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after purchasing an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,722,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

