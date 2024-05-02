US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on May 3rd

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OBIL stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.16.
About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
