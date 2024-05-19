Susquehanna Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $184.95 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 43.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 39.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

