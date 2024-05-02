US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1554 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USVN opened at $46.58 on Thursday. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

