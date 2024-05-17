Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Sells $115,275.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.4 %
MODG opened at $15.19 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Topgolf Callaway Brands
Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Topgolf Callaway Brands
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.