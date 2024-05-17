Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Sells $115,275.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

MODG opened at $15.19 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

