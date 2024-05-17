Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %

EGRX opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 273,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.