CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

CorVel Stock Up 0.2 %

CRVL stock opened at $270.25 on Monday. CorVel has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $235.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $211,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $211,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,585. 48.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $19,974,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 997.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 65.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

