Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 214.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $259,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

