Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Investar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Institutional Trading of Investar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 23.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 231.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

