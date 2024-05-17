Insider Buying: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Buys 297,619 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 451,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNA. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

