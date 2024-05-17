Insider Buying: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Buys 297,619 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
Shares of DNA stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.55.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNA. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.
Get Our Latest Report on Ginkgo Bioworks
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ginkgo Bioworks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.