First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First United has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. First United had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

First United Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in First United in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

