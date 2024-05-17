Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in April

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of LYSDY opened at $4.64 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.
About Lynas Rare Earths
