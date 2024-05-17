Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in April

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of LYSDY opened at $4.64 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

