Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 88.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

