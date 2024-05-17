LINKBANCORP’s (LNKB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

LINKBANCORP Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.38%.

In related news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $59,084.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LINKBANCORP news, CEO Andrew S. Samuel sold 197,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,678,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $59,084.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,232 shares in the company, valued at $366,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

