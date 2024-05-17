LINKBANCORP’s (LNKB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
LINKBANCORP Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:LNKB opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.38%.
Insider Transactions at LINKBANCORP
Institutional Trading of LINKBANCORP
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LINKBANCORP Company Profile
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LINKBANCORP
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.