Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Centuri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centuri’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTRI. Baird R W upgraded Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Centuri stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Centuri has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

In related news, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Dill purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

