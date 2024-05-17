StockNews.com Downgrades Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

DJCO stock opened at $386.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $276.32 and a twelve month high of $402.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.21 and its 200-day moving average is $339.04. The company has a market cap of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daily Journal by 115.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Daily Journal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

